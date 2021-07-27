Andhra Pradesh: 1540 new coronavirus cases and 19 deaths registered in the state today

As many as 1540 new coronavirus cases has been reported in Andhra Pradesh taking the total tally to 19,57,932. While coming to the fatalities, 19 deaths have occurred in the last 24 hours ending on Tuesday morning taking the death toll to 13,292.



Meanwhile, 2304 new recoveries reported on Tuesday by which a total of 19,23,675 have cured on the overall. On the other hand, the number of active cases falls to 20,965. The recovery rate increased and the death rate also falls down.

According to the district-wise data, Chittoor district has reported the highest cases with 280 followed by 263 in Krishna district and 210 in Nellore district respectively. Meanwhile, East Godavari district has registered the least number of cases with 3. The state medical and health department had released the Health Bulletin on Coronavirus to this end.











