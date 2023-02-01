Andhra Pradesh: 1kg hairball removed from girl's stomach in Gudivada

The doctors performed surgery on a girl in Gudivada of Krishna district and removed one kilogram of hair from her stomach. According to the details, a girl from the town has been suffering from illness for some time and her family members took her to a private nursing home in Gudivada due to abdominal pain, vomiting, and weight loss. There, the doctors performed an endoscopy and scanning on the girl and found that there was a black lump in her stomach and decided to conduct surgery.



On Tuesday, the girl underwent surgery and a kilo lump was removed. Doctors identified it as a hair lump. Doctors said that some people have a habit of eating hair from a young age due to trichobezoars. They said that the hairs come out in small amounts and said that the girl used to eat a lot of hairs and that is why they accumulated in the stomach and turned into a big lump in the digestive tract.

They said that after the girl ate hair weighing almost a kilo, it filled her digestive tract and the rice that she had eaten came out. They said the girl lost energy as the remaining food was not digested. The doctors also said that people with anemia get used to eating this kind of food.