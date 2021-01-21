Andhra Pradesh: 20 passengers injured as TSRTC bus collided with lorry in Guntur

In a ghastly road accident took place at Chikatigalapalem in Vinukonda mandal of Guntur district. A TSRTC bus collided with a lorry at Chikatigalapalem side road where twenty passengers were seriously injured in the crash. Locals responded immediately and rescued the injured passengers.

Authorities were informed and the injured were rushed to Vinukonda Government Hospital. The accident appears to have been caused due to fog. According to locals and eyewitnesses, the bus was going from Kamareddy to Pamur.

However, oncoming vehicles were not visible due to heavy fog near the Chikatigalapalem side road with which the RTC bus collided with a lorry on the side of the road. Police have registered a case over the incident and are investigating further.