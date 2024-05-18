Tirupati: Foolproof security at strongrooms says Collector Pravin Kumar

Tirupati : Collector and District Election Officer Pravin Kumar said that all steps are being taken as per the ECI guidelines at strong rooms where EVMs were kept in safe custody. He visited strong rooms at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam on Friday and said that foolproof security arrangements were made at the strong rooms besides continuous CCTV monitoring.

A three-layer security has been provided at the premises with central armed forces at the first layer followed by armed reserve forces at the second layer. The third layer comprises local police. There will be strict surveillance round the clock at the strong rooms. After monitoring the CCTV visuals at the control room, he made several suggestions to the officials on the security measures and also signed in the visitors register.

Returning officers Adithi Singh, Nishanth Reddy, Narasimhulu, Additional SP Kulasekhar, DRO Penchala Kishore and other officials were present.

