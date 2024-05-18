  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Tirupati: Foolproof security at strongrooms says Collector Pravin Kumar

Tirupati: Foolproof security at strongrooms says Collector Pravin Kumar
x

Collector and District Election Officer Pravin Kumar monitoring the CCTV visuals at strong rooms in SPMVV in Tirupati on Friday

Highlights

Collector and District Election Officer Pravin Kumar said that all steps are being taken as per the ECI guidelines at strong rooms where EVMs were kept in safe custody.

Tirupati : Collector and District Election Officer Pravin Kumar said that all steps are being taken as per the ECI guidelines at strong rooms where EVMs were kept in safe custody. He visited strong rooms at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam on Friday and said that foolproof security arrangements were made at the strong rooms besides continuous CCTV monitoring.

A three-layer security has been provided at the premises with central armed forces at the first layer followed by armed reserve forces at the second layer. The third layer comprises local police. There will be strict surveillance round the clock at the strong rooms. After monitoring the CCTV visuals at the control room, he made several suggestions to the officials on the security measures and also signed in the visitors register.

Returning officers Adithi Singh, Nishanth Reddy, Narasimhulu, Additional SP Kulasekhar, DRO Penchala Kishore and other officials were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X