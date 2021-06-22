Andhra Pradesh: 2,193 DSC-2008 candidates appointed as contract SGTs

The Chief Secretary of school education, has issued orders giving contract-based jobs to 2,193 eligible DSC-2008 qualified candidates. The orders state that they will be appointed as secondary grade teachers and the minimum time scale will be applied. Those who are now selected are given the opportunity to work as teachers till the age of 60, just like government employees.



However, officials said all of these appointments would be made entirely on a contract basis. Accordingly, the same rules that apply to contract employees will now apply to candidates selected for the teaching job. That is, they cannot claim benefits that apply to regular teachers. Also, they have to achieve the academic / technical qualifications to be placed in the next DSC in the next two years. In addition, they have to complete a six-month bridge course within two years from the date of appointment.



As many as, 4,657 candidates have qualified for DSC-2008. However, under the changed selection process, only 2,193 were found eligible as per the recommendation of the government-appointed MLC committee. Orders have been issued to give them jobs to this extent.



With chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy fulfilling his promise, the dream of DSC-2008 qualified candidates has come true. As per the directions of the CM, the Chief Secretary of the School Education Department B. Rajasekhar issued GO. 39 in this regard on Monday.