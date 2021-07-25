Top
Andhra Pradesh: 2252 new coronavirus cases and 15 deaths registered in the state today

Andhra Pradesh Covid Updates
Highlights

  • Coronavirus Update in Andhra Pradesh: Medical and health department releases covid-19 media bulletin.
  • Reports 2252 new cases and 15 deaths.

As many as 2252 new coronavirus cases has been reported in Andhra Pradesh taking the total tally to 19,54,765. While coming to the fatalities, 15 deaths have occurred in the last 24 hours ending on Sunday morning taking the death toll to 13,256.

Meanwhile, 2440 new recoveries reported on Friday by which a total of 19,19,354 have cured on the overall. On the other hand, the number of active cases falls to 22,155. The recovery rate increased and the death rate also falls down.

According to the district-wise data, East Godavari district has reported the highest cases with 385 followed by 316 in Chittoor and 269 in Nellore district respectively. Meanwhile, Vizianagaram district has registered the least number of cases with 29. The state medical and health department had released the Health Bulletin on Coronavirus to this end.

