Andhra Pradesh: 2345 new coronavirus cases and 16 deaths registered in the state today



The Andhra Pradesh state has reported 2,345 new covid-19 cases and 16 deaths in the last 24 hours ending on Friday morning. With this, the total number of cases increased to 19,34,450 and the death toll to 13,097.

As many as, 3001 new recoveries reported taking the total cured to 18,96,499 while the number of active cases falls to 24,854. Meanwhile, the recovery rate increases and the death rate also falls down.

According to the district-wise data, East Godavari district has reported the highest cases with 508 followed by 332 in Chittoor and 229 in West Godavari district respectively. Meanwhile, Kurnool district has registered the least number of cases with 29. The state Department of Health released the Health Bulletin on Coronavirus to this end.

On the other hand, the state has conducted 81,740 new tests taking to total samples tested to 2,33,96,437 across the state.







