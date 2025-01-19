Cleanliness should become an integral part of daily life: Chittoor Collector

GD Nellore (Chittoor district) : In a bid to promote cleanliness and hygiene, the State government has been observing the third Saturday of every month as ‘Swachh Andhra – Swachh Divas’. As part of this initiative, a special programme was held at MPDO office in GD Nellore, where district Collector K Sumit Kumar, Government Whip and GD Nellore MLA VM Thomas and Assistant Collector Hima Vamsi took Swachh Divas pledge alongside public representatives and officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Sumit Kumar emphasised the State’s vision of transforming Andhra Pradesh into one of the cleanest States in the country. He stated that Chittoor district has been dedicating the third Saturday of every month to cleanliness drives in line with the government’s orders. The Collector urged everyone to take responsibility for keeping their surroundings clean, stressing that cleanliness should become an integral part of daily life.

Government Whip Thomas highlighted the monthly themes set by the government for Swachh Divas programmes, with January’s theme being ‘New Year – Clean Start’. He encouraged citizens to maintain cleanliness in their homes, offices and public spaces, noting that public participation is key to raising awareness and fostering a culture of cleanliness across villages, mandals, districts and the State. The event saw active participation from BC Corporation ED Sridevi, GD Nellore Tahsildar Chandrasekhar, MPDO Harinath Reddy and other officials.

In Chittoor Municipal Corporation, the programme was celebrated with great enthusiasm. MLA Gurajala Jagan Mohan, Mayor S Amuda, Commissioner P Narasimha Prasad, CHUDA Chairperson K Hemalatha and other public representatives led the ‘Swachhata Pledge’ and participated in cleaning activities.

MLA Jagan Mohan praised the sanitation efforts within the municipal limits and called for better coordination between workers and officials to strengthen the implementation of the ‘Swachh Chittoor’ initiative.

Workers who demonstrated exemplary dedication were honoured during the event. Additionally, pushcart bins were distributed to enhance waste management practices in the city.