Andhra Pradesh: 30 lakh masks to be distributed in Krishna district

Vijayawada: The district administration is all set to distribute 30 lakh masks in the urban areas in the district with three masks for each person. The district administration has procured 2.76,400 metres of cloth from APCO out of which 1.94 lakh metres was given to MEPMA and 64,929 metres to DRDA for making masks.

MEPMA set up 26 manufacturing units with 2,765 sewing machines in all the towns including the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation. Likewise, the DRDA is making masks in six clusters using 1,200 sewing machines. So far, 1.05 lakh masks were ready for distribution.

District Collector A Md Imtiaz instructed the officials to distribute 73,060 masks in the red zone areas of Vidyadharauram in Vijayawada, Machilipatnam, Nuzvid, Jaggayyapet and other towns in the district immediately. The officials were also told to distribute masks to the fish traders and buyers at the fish market in Vijayawada city. He said that the maximum number of masks should be distributed in Vijayawada city.

District Covid-19 special officer Siddhartha Jain and MEPMA PD Dr Prakasa Rao also addressed the officials.