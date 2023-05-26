Live
Andhra Pradesh: 84 mandals across the state to face severe heatwaves today
The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority has announced that heatwaves likely to occur in 84 mandals today. It said that there is a possibility of high temperatures to be prevailed in other places as well. Dr. BR. Ambedkar, Managing Director of AP Disaster Management Authority, advised that people should be alert to the severity of the sun and suggested that the elderly, pregnant women, and infants to take appropriate precautions.
According to APSDMA,vone mandal in Anakapalli, six in Bapatla, 5 in East Godavari, 4 in Eluru, 17 in Guntur, 11 in Kakinada, 1 in Konaseema, 13 in Krishna 13, 15 in NTR and 11 mandals of Palnadu district are likely to experience heatwaves. Also, parts of Alluri, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla and Palnadu districts are likely to record temperatures of 45°C - 46°C today and parts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Manyam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Konaseema districts are likely to record temperatures of 42°C - 44°C.
On the other hand, some parts of Visakhapatnam, Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai YSR, Annamayya and Chittoor districts are likely to record temperatures of 38°C - 40°C.
Meanwhile, 44.5°C temperature was recorded in Nandiwada of Krishna district and Narsaraopet of Palnadu district yesterday. Gudur in Tirupati district recorded 44.4°C and Dwaraka Tirumala in Eluru district recorded 44.3°C.