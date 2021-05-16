Andhra Pradesh: 90-year-old woman recovers from covid-19 in Guntur

The 90-year-old woman has recovered from coronavirus with courage and treatment. Going into details, Lakshmidevi, 90, of Tadikonda village in Guntur district, was diagnosed with coronavirus positive two weeks ago. As soon a she reached the quarantine‌ center in Adavithakkellapadu and followed the doctor's advice and instructions during the 12-day quarantine. She arrived home on Saturday after testing negative for coronavirus.

It has been a sigh of relief with the old people recovering from the covid. Earlier, there were reports such as an old woman if age 97 and a man of aged above 90 has been recovered from the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the number of people suffering from corona is increasing day by day. During the last 24 hours, 89,535 corona tests were performed in AP and 22,517 were positively diagnosed with another 98 people died with to 12 in Anantapur district, 11 in Nellore district, 10 in East Godavari, 9 in Visakhapatnam and 7 in West Godavari districts and 2 died on the Anantapur. Corona deaths were also reported in other districts. The death toll from the corona has risen to 9,369 so far in the state.

The highest number of 3,432 new cases were reported in East Godavari district, while corona cases were seen in other districts as well. During the same period 18,739 people recovered from the coronavirus on Saturday. So far 14,11,320 positive cases have been registered in the state and 11,94,582 have recovered from the corona and another 2,03,787 are being treated.