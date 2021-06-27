Andhra Pradesh: A Boy who swept away by drain water in Guntur found dead

A boy who swept away in the water flow due to heavy rains in Guntur city has been found at Pikalavagu near Sampath Nagar. Going into details, five-year-old boy Venkatesh was reported missing in Pikalavagu at a medical club last night while playing at the bank of the canal. However, Venkatesh was found dead this morning in the search operations carried out by NDRF and municipal personnel.

The city's drains were flooded due to heavy rains in Guntur yesterday evening with torrential rains. Against this backdrop, the second son of Pullaiah and Mangammala, who lives in Shivaram Nagar, fell into a drain while playing on the bank of a canal. Venkatesh's elder brother noticed this and told his parents. However, the boy was already washed away in the drain as the drain was flowing fast.

The NDRF team went into the field to search for the boy. Manohar Kavati, who is the city mayor, is overseeing the activities. The incident took place at around 5 pm yesterday and the boy's dead body was found on Sunday.