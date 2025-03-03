As the war in Ukraine rages on, President Donald Trump’s assertion that Russian President Vladimir Putin desires peace appears to be at odds with the daily violence inflicted on Ukrainian civilians. The ongoing attacks, including a missile strike on a residential area in Kyiv on February 12, continue to claim innocent lives.

Among the latest victims was Ukrainian journalist Tetyana Kulyk and her husband, Pavlo Ivanchov, a surgeon and university professor. The couple died when a Russian drone hit their home, turning it into an inferno. Kulyk, a respected journalist, and Ivanchov were just two of the more than 75 civilians killed since Trump’s "highly productive" phone call with Putin, during which Trump claimed that Putin wanted to end the war.

Despite Trump’s optimism, the reality on the ground in Ukraine paints a different picture. In recent weeks, Russian forces have launched more than 3,000 drones and 35 missiles, resulting in nearly 300 injuries, including many children. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky strongly rejected Trump’s suggestion that Ukraine was unwilling to negotiate with Putin. He emphasized that a true desire for peace would not involve deliberately targeting civilians with missiles.

Trump’s claim of peace talks is also complicated by Putin’s repeated demands for more of Ukraine’s territory, including the eastern regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, and the southern peninsula of Crimea. Putin’s forces now control large swaths of these areas, with ongoing attacks pushing further into Ukrainian territory.

In a meeting with Zelensky at the White House on February 28, Trump criticized Ukraine’s president for his stance against Putin, while Zelensky, whose country continues to face daily aerial bombardment, reaffirmed Ukraine’s desire for peace but insisted that Russia’s actions prove otherwise.

Russian missiles continue to strike Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv and Kryvyi Rih, where civilians are increasingly caught in the crossfire. As of this weekend, at least seven more Ukrainian civilians, including a teenager, have been killed.

While Trump’s diplomatic efforts, including a peace delegation to Saudi Arabia, are framed as steps toward resolution, Russia’s refusal to halt its attacks on civilian infrastructure calls into question the true intentions behind Putin’s words.

As Ukraine fights for its survival, the world watches as the conflict continues to claim lives and wreck havoc on civilians, casting doubt on any prospects of a meaningful peace deal.