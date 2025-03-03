  • Menu
CM Chandrababu Stops Convoy to Speak with Sai Sadhana Chit Fund Victims

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu halted his convoy on the Karakatta road to interact with the victims of the Sai Sadhana Chit Fund scam.

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu halted his convoy on the Karakatta road to interact with the victims of the Sai Sadhana Chit Fund scam. The affected individuals detailed their grievances, informing the Chief Minister that they had collectively lost over ₹250 crore due to fraudulent activities by the chit fund company.

Listening to their concerns, Chandrababu Naidu assured them of full government support. He emphasised that his administration is committed to protecting the interests of the victims and taking stringent action against those responsible for the scam. He also directed officials to expedite investigations and work towards providing relief to the affected individuals.

The victims, who had invested their hard-earned savings, pleaded for swift intervention to recover their lost money. In response, the Chief Minister reiterated his commitment to ensuring justice and stated that the government would explore all possible legal and financial measures to assist them.

Further investigations into the scam are expected, and the government is likely to announce an official action plan soon.

