Andhra Pradesh: ACB sleuths held Mandasa VRO for accepting bribe for mutation of land

The incident where the Anti Corruption Bureau sleuths have caught a VRO, who demanded a bribe for the mutation of land is witnessed in Mandasa. Prabhakar Panda of Siripuram village in Mandasa mandal owns 67 cents of land in Budarisingi panchayat. Ten days ago, after his death, his son Rajesh Panda applied for a mutation of the land at a Mee Seva service in Korlam of Sompeta Mandal. VRO B. Renuka Rani stepped into the field to fix this issue and allegedly demanded bribe of Rs. 3000 from Rajesh Panda to complete the work. He then approached the Anti-Corruption Department officials.

After hearing the victim's arguments, ACB DSP BVS Ramana Murthy along with his staff planned to catch the VRO at Mandasa tehsildar's office. CIs Bhaskara Rao, SIs Sathya Rao and Chinnan Naidu along with about 15 personnel reached the Mandasa tehsildar's office on Wednesday and caught tehsildar red-handedly by ACB officials while accepting bribe. Officials and employees were alarmed as the incident took place at the Revenue office itself. The incident has caused a stir locally as allegations have been leveled against the tehsildar's office.

"We have caught VRO B. Renuka Rani red-handed for committing corruption in Mandasa tehsildar's office and will present her in the Visakhapatnam ACB Court," ACB said. They said that the victims of corruption by officers, employees and staff should complain to the ACB at toll free number 14400 and to ACB DSP 9440446124, CIs 7382629272, 9440446177.