Andhra Pradesh: Accused committed suicide in Bhimadolu police station in Eluru

In a shocking incident, the accused Apparao committed suicide at Bhimadolu police station in Eluru district. He who was in police custody in a chain theft case committed suicide on Wednesday morning.



Going into the details, Apparao, a resident of Surappagude, was brought to the station by the police three days ago. Police said that the suspect committed suicide in the bathroom of the police station during the sequence.

The body was shifted to Eluru Government Hospital and initiated the probe.