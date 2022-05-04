  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Accused committed suicide in Bhimadolu police station in Eluru

Representational image
x

Andhra Pradesh: Accused committed suicide in Bhimadolu police station in Eluru (Representational image)

Highlights

In a shocking incident, the accused Apparao committed suicide at Bhimadolu police station in Eluru district.

In a shocking incident, the accused Apparao committed suicide at Bhimadolu police station in Eluru district. He who was in police custody in a chain theft case committed suicide on Wednesday morning.

Going into the details, Apparao, a resident of Surappagude, was brought to the station by the police three days ago. Police said that the suspect committed suicide in the bathroom of the police station during the sequence.

The body was shifted to Eluru Government Hospital and initiated the probe.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X