Andhra Pradesh: Adimulapu Suresh takes charges as Minister of Urban Development

Adimulapu Suresh took over as the Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development. On Thursday he conducted special pujas in his chamber at the Secretariat and took charge. He later told the media that he would make the state a clean Andhra Pradesh and will carry out the task entrusted to him in good faith. The minister said the administration would be decentralised in line with the Chief Minister's ideas.



He served as an IRS officer until 2004 for almost 22 years and resigned in 2009. Later came into politics. In 2009, he contested from Yarragondapalem on behalf of the Congress with the blessings of the YS Rajasekhar Reddy and won. He won from Santhanuthalapadu in 2014 and from Yarragondapalem in the 2019 elections on behalf of YSRCP and continued as the Minister of Education in the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Cabinet.

Meanwhile, the newly elected ministers Ushashri Charan and Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao has took charge as ministers for Women Development and Child welfare department and State Civil Supplies Minister respectively.