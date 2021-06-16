Andhra Pradesh: All eligible poor will get pucca houses, says minister Sri Ranganatha Raju

Andhra Pradesh Minister Sri Ranganatha Raju clarified that pucca houses would be built for all the poor. The minister on Wednesday conducted a review on houses and Jagananna colonies. Speaking on occasion, he said the government is making YSR Jagananna colonies as model colonies; similarly, developing it at the cost of Rs 33,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh.



He suggested that those who did not get the house and are eligible to re-apply for the scheme. He said that eligible people in every village of the state, irrespective of political affiliation, will be provided houses. "We are taking steps to ensure that the government benefits every single beneficiary," he said.



Earlier on Tuesday, Ranganatha Raju, who conducted a review on houses for the poor and Jagananna colonies, said that 17,000 more Jagananna colonies would be set up in Andhra Pradesh that in the first phase, 98 thousand houses would be constructed in Vizianagaram district.



It is known that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy earlier launched the YSR Jagananna Colonies project last Thursday, where more than 15.6 lakh houses will be constructed at Rs 28,084 crore in the first phase. The entire project is targeted to be completed by June 2023.





