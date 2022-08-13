Andhra Pradesh: All schools to have internet

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that a special officer should be appointed to monitor the functioning of the schools and ensure internet facilities to all schools besides taking steps to procure tabs to be distributed and start work on the digitalisation of classrooms.

During a review on education department held at the camp office in Tadepalli on Friday, the Chief Minister asked the officials to prepare SoPs (Standard Operational Procedures) for the revamped schools under Nadu-Nedu and a special officer should be given the responsibility. All schools should have internet facility, he said, adding that guidelines should be ready by next review meeting.

He instructed to make arrangements for distribution of kits in April under Jagananna Vidya Kanuka. He had personally inspected the quality of the uniform cloth.

The Chief Minister asked the authorities to finalise tenders for tabs to be distributed and place orders immediately.

Reviewing digitalisation of classrooms, the Chief Minister said an action plan should be prepared for setting up of smart TVs and interactive TVs in every classroom.

There should not be any shortage of school books and the content should be available to all in a liberal manner for which they can be converted into PDF files. Orders should be taken from private schools on the volume of requirement in advance and books be supplied accordingly, he said.

Awareness should be created about safety, protection and health issues of girls students in schools by ANMs and woman police from village secretariats, he said. interaction sessions should be more frequent. A female teacher should take care of the counselling on the problems being faced by girl students.

Education minister Botcha Satyanarayana, chief sectary Sameer Sharma, school education special chief secretary B Rajasekhar, school education commissioner S Suresh Kumar, government advisor (school education) A Murali, women and child welfare department chief secretary AR Anuradha, women development and child welfare director A Siri and other officials participated in the meeting.