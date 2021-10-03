Andhra Pradesh: Alleged massive land scam reported in Chittoor, five arrested

The massive land scam has come to light in Chittoor district where the perpetrators have created false documents for 2,300 acres and uploaded them online and on Webland. Tirupati CID DSP Ravi Kumar said that a case has been registered against six people so far and five have been arrested in connection with the scam. He told the media that the value of the land was estimated at Rs 500 crore and found that Yadamari Mandal Gollapalli Retired VRO Ganesh Pillai is the main mastermind behind these irregularities who has uploaded the lands online on the same day.



While 45.42 acres of government land available in Survey No. 459 in Padda Upparapally of Somala mandal in Chittoor district was recorded as 160.09 acres online and irregularities were committed by Rajan and Dharani. Against this backdrop, Somala Tahsildar Shyam Prasad Reddy complained about May 29, 2020, at the police station. Even in the Pedda Panjani mandal, in 2015, with the help of Tahsildar Sridevi, the accused committed irregularities.



The CID DSP said they have conducted a full investigation based on the CCLA and asserted that 2,300 acres were created by creating false documents in 93 survey numbers in 14 mandals on the same names. "Along with Ganesh Pillai, we have arrested five of his sons Madhusudhan, Sudha, Komali, and Adavi Ramana in this scandal. Ganesh Pillai's daughter Dharani is absconding," said CID DSP Ravi Kumar.