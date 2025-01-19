  • Menu
TGCHE, APSCHE explore collaborations

Move to strengthen academic and institutional collaborations

Hyderabad: The chairmen of the two Telugu States, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Higher Education councils met on Saturday to discuss institutional collaboration.

According to the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE), Prof V Balakista Reddy, Chairman of the TGCHE, and Prof K. Madhu Murthy, Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), have met in the TGCHE office to discuss ways to strengthen academic and institutional collaboration.

The meeting took place in a friendly and constructive atmosphere, focusing on exploring avenues for mutual cooperation in higher education. Discussions centered around promoting academic excellence, fostering innovation in education, and identifying opportunities for joint initiatives that would benefit students and faculty in both states.

Both the Council heads emphasised the significance of collaborative efforts to enhance the quality of education, research, and skill development in the region. The exchange of ideas and experiences aimed to establish a foundation for sustainable partnerships between the councils.

This meeting marks a pivotal moment in building stronger ties between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the pursuit of educational advancements.

