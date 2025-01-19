DGP rolls out innovative concept to shore up policing

Hyderabad: In order to provide better policing services and strengthen public trust in the police system, State DGP Dr. Jitender has launched an innovative and comprehensive initiative. The primary goal is to ensure quality services for the public while building greater confidence in the police force. As part of this effort, Jitender conducted a special training programme at the DGP office on Saturday. Approximately 41 police officials from various districts across the state attended the session.

This initiative aims to make the police force more community-friendly while ensuring sustainable peace and security. Selected police officers from each district are being provided with specialised training. The DGP has decided to implement this training programme in a phased manner to benefit all police officers in the state. During the programme, the DGP personallyparticipated and interacted with the officers to discuss key policies and significant issues. Officials are undergoing a one-day dedicated training session designed to enhance their performance and skill sets.