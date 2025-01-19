India squad for ICC Champions Trophy announced

Mumbai: The BCCI on Saturday announced India’s 15-member squad for the forthcoming Champions Trophy in Dubai with Rohit Sharma returning as captain for yet another 50-over ICC tournament. Returning to the international schedule after eight years, the Champions Trophy will be held in a hybrid model with India playing their matches in Dubai while the remaining games will be held in three venues in Pakistan. India will open their campaign on February 20 against Bangladesh, followed by group games against Pakistan and New Zealand in the eight-team tournament.

The squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill (vice captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja.