Pawan Kalyan calls for public participation in Swachh Andhra

Vijayawada : Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan participated in Swachh Andhra- Swachh Divas programme at Namburu village of Guntur district on Saturday. The progamme was organised as part of the decision of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to observe third Saturday of every month as Swachh Andhra day. Minister for civil supplies Nadendla Manohar accompanied the Deputy Chief Minister.

As part of the programme, Pawan Kalyan inspected the garbage processing centre and planted a sapling. He inspected the process of garbage segregation and vermicompost process.

Later, Pawan Kalyan felicitated 35 sanitary workers who served during Vijayawada floods and launched the garbage collecting vehicles by driving one of himself.

Speaking on the occasion, Pawan Kalyan said that awareness should be created among peo-ple to keep the surroundings clean. He said that Swachh Andhra should become part of life of people and it should not be confined to sanitary workers or CLAP (Clean Andhra Pradesh) volunteers.

He outlined plans for sustainable waste management, including separating waste at its source and converting it into wealth through recycling and composting. The Dy CM urged local bodies to adopt systematic approaches, such as vermicomposting and generating energy from waste, to reduce garbage.

Pawan called on public representatives and officials to take ownership of the initiative and involve citizens actively.

He also spoke of bio-waste management, especially generated by hospitals, and stressed the need for pollution control and health safety measures. Assuring improved wages for CLAP workers, Pawan said he would take the issue to the Cabinet’s notice.

Ponnur MLA Dhulipalla Narendra, panchayat raj principal secretary Sasibushan Kumar, com-missioner Krishna Teja and Guntur district collector Nagalakshmi participated.