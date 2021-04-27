Top
Andhra Pradesh: Allow government employees to work from home

TDP MLC P Ashok Babu
Highlights

Amaravati: TDP MLC P Ashok Babu on Monday expressed concern over the 'lack of safety and security' to the lives of the government employees in Andhra Pradesh in the wake of spread of coronavirus second wave in the State.

In a letter written to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Ashok Babu deplored that the employees were facing a threat with the severe rise in cases. It was scary that AP has joined the States which were the worst hit due to the second wave of Covid.

The TDP MLC urged the Chief Minister to at least now give up his stubborn attitude and allow the employees to work from home in the best interests of their lives. In just a week, over five employees lost their lives at the AP Secretariat.

