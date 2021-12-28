Andhra Pradesh: An army employee dead in a fatal road accident in Vizianagaram

A fatal road accident took place in Vizianagaram district where an Army employee was killed in the crash leaving family members in a tragedy. The incident took place at around midnight on Monday near Gotlam in Bondapalli mandal while going on National Highway 26.



An Army employee came home on leave for family only six days ago and likely to return to the Army in a few days. However, in the meanwhile an unexpected tragedy ended his life.



According to police, Trinathrao, 30, of Gandhinagar colony in the Nellimarla mandal centre of the district, has been serving as an Army employee in Jammu and Kashmir for some years. In 2018, he married to his sister's daughter Keerthi.

