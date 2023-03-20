Andhra Pradesh: Analytical Cubism style of creating sparrow image

Jaggaiahpet(NTR district): Headmaster of Mandal Parishad Primary School, Tirumalagiri village in Jaggaiahpet mandal, Tumuluri Prasad Babu has drawn the portrait of a sparrow by Analytical Cubism style of art.

Analytical Cubism is a style of art that was developed by Pablo Picasso and Georges Braque between 1908 and 1912. Analytical Cubism is characterised by the fragmentation of the subject into multiple perspectives, viewpoints and geometric shapes which are then reassembled into a cohesive image.

The artists used a monochromatic colour palette of browns, grays and ochres, which helped to emphasise the form and structure of the subject.

Sparrow - the Indian Sparrow - also known as the house sparrow, is a small bird that is widely found in India, particularly in urban areas. It is a common sight in residential neighbourhoods, where it feeds on seeds, grains and insects.

However, over the past few decades, there has been a noticeable decline in the population of sparrows. The reasons for this decline are not fully understood but they are believed to be linked to a combination of factors such as urbanisation, loss of habitat, pollution and the use of pesticides.

The decline of the sparrow population is a great concern because it is a common and important part of the urban ecosystem. Sparrows play an important role in controlling insect populations and are also a food source for the other animals.

They are important cultural symbols in India and have been featured in literature and folk love for centuries.

Efforts are made to conserve the sparrow through initiatives such as creating nesting sites, promoting the use of organic pesticides and rising awareness about the importance of conserving this species.

Mandal Education Officer D Ravindra appreciated him on the occasion of World Sparrow Day.