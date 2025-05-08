Live
Andhra Pradesh and Telangana likely to receive rains for next three days
The summer season in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana has unexpectedly transformed into a rainy spell, as heavy downpours and gusty winds concern local residents. The Meteorological Department has issued a significant update regarding the varied weather conditions across the Telugu states.
In contrast to the sweltering heat experienced in some areas, rainstorms accompanied by strong winds are wreaking havoc in others. The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has forecasted differing weather patterns for Telangana over the next three days, with maximum temperatures expected to be four degrees Celsius below the seasonal norm. A yellow alert has been activated for 14 districts in Telangana, indicating potential weather hazards. Light to moderate rainfall is anticipated to continue tomorrow.
Meanwhile, the Amaravati Meteorological Centre has provided a rainfall forecast for Andhra Pradesh, predicting light showers accompanied by thundershowers and winds gusting at speeds of 40-50 km/h in various locations throughout the state today. Tomorrow, temperatures are expected to reach between 40°C and 42°C, with a predicted rise in intensity in the days that follow.