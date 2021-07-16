Andhra Pradesh: APPSC drops preliminary exams for recruitment of jobs in the state

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has taken a key decision cancelling preliminary exams for recruitment of jobs. The APPSC asked the government to cancel GOs 39 and 150 to cancel the preliminary test. The same was said by APPSC member Salam Babu on Friday. He said prelims would be conducted for Group 1 posts only. However, he revealed that they are looking at implementing a different approach to recruit Group 1 post in place of interviews. He said a new notification will be released in August and asserted that APPSC will implement EWS reservations from August.



However, he said the government should finalise roster points on reservations for the upper caste poor. He announced that notification would be given soon for 1,184 posts. He said proposals were coming to the government to extend the age limit to 47 years and opined changes need to be made in the Andhra Pradesh Subordinate Services Rules.

Salam Babu, said that the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission had earlier decided to drop the cases registered against those involved in the agitation at its headquarters. "Interviews were conducted on 32 notifications during the last one and a half years; of these 32 notifications, Group-1, Polytechnic lecturer posts are pending in the recruitment process as they are in the court," he said.