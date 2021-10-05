Andhra Pradesh: AR Constable held for allegedly assaulting a woman in Anantapur district

The misconduct of Armed Reserve (AR) Constable Adinarayana has come to light recently who spoiled the reputation of the police department by allegedly assaulting a woman. He was arrested on Monday by Disha DSP A.DSP Srinivasulu. According to the police report, Adinarayana joined the police department in 2005 as an AR constable and is currently working on deputation in SEB. He resides at Rudrampet in Anantapur and had a friend in an area within the Fourth Urban Police Station and often use to go to his house.

In the process, he found a married woman in a family renting a friend's house. On the morning of the third of this month, he entered the woman's house when no one was present and talked to her. Sensing his curve, she phoned her brother and kept the phone aside without talking. However, her brother reached the house and rebuked the constable, and sent him away. On the same day, the victim along with her family members complained to the Disha police station.

Disha DSP Srinivasan brought the matter to the attention of SP Dr. Fakkirappa. The SP ordered an in-depth inquiry into the incident and a case was later registered against Adinarayana for attempted rape. He was arrested by Disha DSP at DPO on Monday morning and remanded. Meanwhile, the police department is ready for Adinarayana suspension and official orders are expected to be issued on Tuesday.

