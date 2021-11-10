Andhra Pradesh: As a young man ends life, family commits suicide in Bhimavaram

The shocking incident was reported in Krishna district where a family has died over financial difficulties. According to the Bhimavaram and Vijayawada police, Vemalamanda Yogeshwara Venkata Karthik (35) lives with his mother Indira Priya (50) and grandmother Gottumukkala Radhakrishna Kumari (75) in a rented house on Dirsumarruvari Street in Bhimavaram Two Town. His father had previously died in a road accident while he runs an aquarium business in Bhimavaram and often comes to Vijayawada.



On the evening of the 7th of this month, he entered a lodge on Petta Pinnelavari Street in Governorpet. On the evening of the 8th, Karthik did not come out and the owner broke the door to see the deceased hanged to a ceiling fan. Police provided information to the family members staying in Bhimavaram based on the evidence available at the scene.



Upon hearing the news of Karthik's death, mother Indira Priya and grandmother Radhakrishna Kumari in Bhimavaram were deeply saddened. They also committed suicide by hanging a ceiling fan on Tuesday morning. Vijayawada police are looking into the reasons for Karthik's suicide.



It was learned that he had gone to Chennai due to a loss in the aquarium business and at that time he had to incur debts of millions of rupees for treatment of covid. Vijayawada police said Karthik had an uncle and the body would be handed over after his arrival.