Andhra Pradesh Assembly Approves SC Classification Bill

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly has officially approved the Scheduled Caste (SC) classification bill, following its introduction by Social Welfare Minister Dola Bala Veeranjaneyulu on Tuesday. During the assembly discussions, various MLAs expressed their support for the bill, highlighting its positive impact on SC communities across the state.

Pamarru MLA Varla Kumar Raja praised Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, noting that SCs are delighted with the new classification. He mentioned that teams from Karnataka had visited Andhra Pradesh to study its SC classification model, acknowledging the Chief Minister's efforts in implementing this initiative, which is a first for the nation.

Madakasira MLA M.S. Raju expressed his satisfaction with the bill, stating that it would enable members of all SC castes to secure jobs through the DSC (District Selection Committee). He contrasted the current developments with statements made by former Chief Minister Jagan, who had previously deemed SC classification as unfeasible.

Pattipadu MLA Ramanjaneyulu lauded Chief Minister Naidu for his significant contributions, including the construction of 3.6 million Individual Household Latrines (ICLs) and the obsolescence of manual scavenging. He highlighted the inclusion of 12 castes in Group 1, 18 in Group 2, and 26 in Group 3, along with the establishment of an internal roster system comprising 200 points, noting that Andhra Pradesh is a trailblazer in this regard. He credited Nara Lokesh for introducing the internal reservation roster system for 17,000 jobs, which has bolstered confidence among Dalits.

Following the comprehensive discussions, the House unanimously approved the SC classification bill. Subsequently, Minister Nadendla Manohar introduced the Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Raj Amendment Bill, which also received unanimous support from the assembly.