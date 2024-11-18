Andhra Pradesh Assembly Approves Seven Major Bills

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly passed seven significant bills, focusing on reforms in local governance, healthcare, and cooperative sectors. These legislative changes are designed to streamline administration and improve service delivery across various sectors in the state.

The seven bills that received approval are:

1. AP Panchayat Raj Amendment Bill 2024

2. AP Municipal Laws Amendment Bill 2024

3. NTR Health University Amendment Bill 2024

4. AP Ayurvedic and Homeopathic Medical Practitioners Registration Amendment Bill 2024

5. AP Medical Practitioners Registration Amendment Bill 2024

6. AP Cooperative Societies Amendment Bill 2024

7. AP Municipal Election Rules Amendment Bill 2024

Among the notable changes, the AP Municipal Laws Amendment Bill 2024 introduces reforms to local body elections, including a new provision that removes the requirement of candidates' children being a factor in determining their eligibility to contest urban and local elections. This amendment is in line with the growing population and aims to modernize election rules to reflect the changing dynamics of urban governance.

Additionally, the Municipal Election Rules Amendment Bill also updates the guidelines for local body elections, ensuring that the governance of urban areas aligns with the state's population growth and demographic changes.

The Cooperative Societies Amendment Bill seeks to enhance the functioning of cooperative societies, focusing on transparency, efficiency, and better management of cooperative resources.

With these legislative changes, the state government aims to strengthen local governance, improve healthcare systems, and modernize regulatory practices across various sectors.

Following the approval of these bills, Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu adjourned the assembly, concluding the day's proceedings.

These reforms are expected to bring significant improvements in governance and service delivery across Andhra Pradesh, addressing the evolving needs of the state's population.