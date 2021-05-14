Top
Andhra Pradesh Assembly session from May 20

Amaravati: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Thursday issued a notification for 15th Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly meeting for its sixth session at 9 am on May 20.

The session is likely to be held for only two days with Governor's address on the first day. However, the Assembly Business Advisory Committee will take a decision in this regard.

The Assembly is being convened as it is mandatory to meet for every for six months. The session is likely to discuss on the present Covid pandemic. As the government has already issued an ordinance on the budget, there will be no budget session at present.

