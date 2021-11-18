Andhra Pradesh Assembly sessions begin, 14 bills to be tabled in the house

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly sessions has begun today. Speaker Tammineni Sitaram started the assembly sessions with the swearing in ceremony of MLA Sudha who has won the Badvel by-election recently. The government will table 14 ordinances before the House during these meetings and discuss the Women's empowerment in the Assembly and the Council. Meanwhile, the BAC meeting chaired by the Speaker, has decided to conduct the session till November 26.



The TDP is demanding that the assembly convene for 15 days. Information that the TDP has decided to boycott the House if the meeting is held for only one day. The AP Assembly mourned the recent deaths of MA Aziz, former MLA Rami Reddy, former MLA Krishnamurthy of Mummidivaram, former MLA Ranganaikalu and former MLA T. Venkaiah.

On the other hand, the opposition Telugu Desam Party started with a protest. TDP legislators chanted slogans urging the government to stop anti-people policies. As part of the protest, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and legislators came to the assembly holding banners. On the occasion, the TDP chief demanded that decisions like tax on oil be withdrawn and that the petrol prices be reduced. Chandrababu said that electricity charges are also higher in AP. However, Speaker Tammineni Sitaram rejected the TDP's adjournment motion to urgently discuss the hike in petrol and diesel prices.