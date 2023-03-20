Andhra Pradesh: Assembly speaker condemns the ruckus in house, says all members are equal

Andhra Pradesh assembly speaker Tammineni Sitaram reacted strongly to the inappropriate behavior of TDP members in the AP Assembly. He condemned the atrocities committed by the opposition leaders in the House. It is unfortunate that the senior members of TDP are attacking him.



The Speaker made it clear that the members have no right to approach his chair and said that all the members are equal to him. He said that he has never seen such incidents in the House and expressed anger that placards were displayed on his face. He said that despite all that, he tolerated the attitude of TDP members in silence.

The speaker said MLA Eliza was pushed by TDP members and opined TDP members are wasting the time of the assembly and public money. "In the previous government, Roja was suspended for a year. People will notice what is happening in the House," said the Speaker.

On Monday, as part of the budget session of the Assembly, there was a ruckus in the house with the TDP and YSRCP members have clashed. However, the ruling and opposition parties allege each other over the ruckus.