Andhra Pradesh: Ayyappa devotee drowns to death in Champavati river at Nellimarla

In a tragic incident, after visiting Suryanarayana Swami at Arasavili Shrine in Srikakulam District, an Ayyappa devotee drowned to death in the Champavati river in the town of Nellimarla. According to fellow Ayyappa devotee and Nellimarla SI Ravindra Raju, Battula Chanti (21) of Gumchi area near Ayyakoneru in Vizianagaram along with five other Ayyappa devotee went to visit Suryanarayana Swamy in Arasaville, Srikakulam district on Tuesday morning.



After the darshan, all the devotees left for Vizianagaram together. On the way back over the Nellimarla, everyone bathed in the Champavati River near the Moida Bridge in the town. Chanti was submerged due to heavy flooding in the river. The rest of the masters tried to save him, however, their efforts were in vain. The deceased was not yet married and is the only son to parents.

Parents Satyanarayana and Rammanamma are living by the tiffin centre. Parents are weeping over the death of Chanti. SI Ravindra Raju said a case is being registered and investigated.