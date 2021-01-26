Andhra Pradesh: Board of Intermediate decides to conduct inter II year examinations first

The Board of Intermediate has started the exercise on conducting public examinations in the state in March-2021. This time there is a possibility of conducting the first and second examinations separately rather than on the same schedule due to the coronavirus. In fact the current academic year classes are supposed to start in June while due to the coronavirus only secondary classes started from November 2nd. Although, the government wanted to conduct admissions online for first year, the court ruled against it. After that, I year classes have started from the 18th of this month and the second phase of admissions for the first year continued til Monday. In this context, the Board has undertaken an exercise to complete the Second year examinations. As part of this, it announced the fee payment dates for the II year examination on Monday. The final decision on I year examination will be taken after Minister Suresh discusses it with his superiors.

The Inter students will have to pay the examination fee by February 11, Inter-Board Secretary V Ramakrishna said in a statement on Monday. Regular students, students who have failed in the past (General, Vocational) and students who have been exempted from studying in college (Humanities) will appear for these examinations. Board sources said that by announcing the fee deadline for the second year examinations in advance, it will be easy to get the statistics on how many students will be appearing for the examination and subsequent arrangements will be made for conducting the examinations. He said he would have to conduct the exams keeping in mind the physical distance in the wake of coronavirus.

Currently, II year students are given the opportunity to write improvement exams if they want an increase in the marks of their first year subjects. It is a known fact that last year Advance‌ supplementary examinations were not conducted due to coronavirus outbreak.

However, only those who have passed all the subjects in I year will be required to apply for this improvement examinations. While the fee structure for I year improvement is stipulated at Rs.490 excluding Rs.160 per paper. Students appearing for the March 2021 second year Intermediate Exams with the exception of attendance are required to write the examinations within the syllabus prescribed for regular students. Also, the board has announced that students can pay the examination fees online through 'bie.ap.gov.in'.

The board has already decided to increase the fees for inter-examinations from this year. However, in view of covid-19, CM YS Jagan has directed not to increase the fees and also to cancel the late fees. With this, the decision has been taken to that extent, said Board Secretary Rama Krishna. Further details of examination fees by various categories are available at the Board of Intermediate official website bie.ap.gov.in.