Andhra Pradesh: Board of Intermediate Education to continue offline admissions into Intermediate courses

Guntur: The Board of Intermediate Education will continue offline admissions for admitting the students Intermediate courses for the academic year 2021-22.

The High Court put aside the online admission system introduced by the BIE and instructed to continue the old system for admissions.

Following orders of the High Court, the BIE revived the old system and continuing the offline admissions.

The BIE had introduced online admissions during the last academic year. Due to technical problems, it was not able to implement it. Following the High Court orders, the BIE could continue the online admissions for this academic year too.

The aim of the BIE is to strictly implement reservations for SC, ST, BC, minorities, sports and physically challenged categories. According to officials, the corporate and private junior colleges are not implementing the reservations. Due to offline, talented students are joining in few colleges. The offline admissions will benefit the corporate and private colleges. They have right to admit or reject the admission of any student.

Meanwhile, the BIE has already started offline classes for Intermediate first year and second year students.