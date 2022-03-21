Andhra Pradesh: Botsa Satyanarayana advises people to take tap connections officially

Andhra Pradesh State Municipal Minister Botsa Satyanarayana said that it was the policy of the government to provide tap connection in every house. He advised people should formally take tap connections. Speaking at an assembly media point on Monday, he questioned whether there was support for unofficial events today. He said the media should not act in a way that would confuse the people.



If taxes are not paid, foreclosures have been around since time immemorial. He said it was not the government's intention to harass and confiscate people. The minister said that there is need to collect the taxes if the local bodies had to work properly managed.

Botsa Satyanarayana questioned whether it was wrong to erect the banner in front of the house to collect property tax. He clarified that the government has nowhere ordered the collection of tax forcibly.