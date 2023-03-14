Andhra Pradesh: Budget session from today

Vijayawada: The budget session of the state Assembly begins on Tuesday with joint address by Governor Justice (retd) S Abdul Nazeer to both Houses of the Assembly.

The budget 2023-24, which is likely to be around Rs 2.60 lakh crore, would be presented on March 17 by Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath. The budget this time would give high priority to agriculture, welfare, education and health sectors in view of the elections slated to be held next year.

The government is also planning to provide constitutional legality to village and ward secretariats by introducing a bill in the present session. Sources said the government is likely to make an announcement on government employees' demands on March 16. Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy will discuss the CPS issue and other demands with the employees.

The BAC would meet immediately after the Governor's address to finalise the agenda. Later, the Cabinet meeting will be held for the approval of bills to be introduced in the Assembly.

The House will also discuss the recent investors' summit and its success. The Assembly will adjourn sine die on March 24.