Andhra Pradesh: Bus hits a wall on second Ghar road in Tirumala, no casualties

An accident was averted on the second ghat road of Tirumala shrine after a bus going up the hill lost control and hit the wall. The incident took place near Link Road, however, passengers survived the accident and were taken to Tirumala by another bus.

The injured were rushed to the hospital and being treated while RTC employees brought cranes and pulled out the bus. Meanwhile, less than a few days ago, an RTC bus met with an accident in the same area. It lost control and fell into the valley. It got stuck in the trees on the edges of the valley.

Meanwhile, 14 compartments on the Tirumala Hill are filled with devotees who have come from different places to visit deity. TTD officials revealed that it takes 19 hours for Sarvadarshan.