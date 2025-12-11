Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Approves Key Projects Worth ₹9,500 Crore

In a significant cabinet meeting held today at the Secretariat, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and his team discussed a range of crucial issues, concluding with approvals for approximately 44 agenda items. The cabinet has sanctioned administrative approvals for 506 projects, amounting to ₹9,500 crore.

Among the notable decisions, the cabinet greenlit initiatives for comprehensive water management within the Municipal and Urban Development Department, alongside the construction of Lok Bhavan and the Assembly Durbar Hall in Amaravati. Additionally, discussions led to approvals for the construction of the Governor's office, guest houses, and staff quarters.

Key resolutions from the meeting include:

- An allocation of ₹532 crore for the construction of a Seed Access Road connecting to National Highway 16.

- Administrative sanctions for the maintenance of check dams along the Paleru river in Kuppam.

- Promotion of 417 language pandit positions in the Tribal Welfare Department to School Assistants.

- Review and approval of the Andhra Pradesh Prisons and Correctional Services draft bill.

- Endorsement of critical decisions from the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) and the State Investment Promotion Council meetings.

Furthermore, the cabinet approved investments from 26 companies collectively worth ₹20,000 crore, marking another step towards economic growth in Andhra Pradesh.