Andhra Pradesh cabinet convened urgently, likely to make crucial decisions

An urgent cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is convened and it seems that key decisions will be taken. There is propaganda that the main decision will be made mainly for the three capitals. Information that the government is thinking of introducing the bill of three capitals again in the new assembly with some changes. However, there is no clarity on the issue.



On the other hand, the flood situation in Andhra Pradesh will be discussed in the cabinet. The cabinet is likely to make a key decision regarding the assembly meetings and is expected to conclude on Monday or Tuesday. A few other key issues are likely to be discussed at the cabinet meeting.



All the available ministers are expected to attend this Cabinet meeting while some of the ministers are overseeing the flood relief efforts so they will attend the meeting virtually.