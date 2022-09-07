Andhra Pradesh: Cabinet likely to decide Monsoon Session

Vijayawada: The state cabinet meeting scheduled to be held on Wednesday assumes importance as it would finalise the date for the Monsoon Session of the Assembly. The government proposes to bring in a bill on employees pension scheme and revised bill on three capitals issue.

The Assembly session is likely to be held from September 19 to 24.

The ministers' committee, which discussed the issue of the Central Pension Scheme with employees' association leaders, has decided to convene another meeting after the conclusion of the cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

The state cabinet is said to be keen on implementing the Guaranteed Pension Scheme and will be taking the approval of the cabinet. The ministers' committee also asked the employees association to accept the guaranteed pension scheme instead of insisting on an old pension scheme. The employees are demanding implementation of the old pension scheme and withdrawing all cases foisted against them when they announced the programme to lay siege to the Chief Minister's house on September 1. It now remains to be seen if they will agree for the new pension scheme proposed by the government if cases on them were lifted or whether they will continue their protest for the old pension scheme. Clarity on this issue is expected after the cabinet meeting scheduled to be held on Wednesday.