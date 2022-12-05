Andhra Pradesh Cabinet meet on Dec 13

Vijayawada: The meeting of Council of Ministers will be held on December 13 at 11 am at the Cabinet meeting hall at the Secretariat, according to Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy.

The Cabinet is likely to discuss various issues including implementation of additional welfare schemes and on strategy to be adopted by the ruling party to win the confidence of people in coming elections as the Opposition parties launched aggressive campaign against the government. Though several Ministers are giving hints on functioning of administration from Visakhapatnam, there is little chance to discuss the issue in the Cabinet as it is pending in Supreme Court. It may be noted that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was giving more priority to interact with party cadre in each Parliamentary constituency to gear them up for coming elections. Likewise, the Chief Minister is likely to direct the Ministers to spend more time in their respective constituencies.

The Cabinet is also likely to discuss on policies to be adopted to garner the support of BCs in coming elections.