Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Meeting Approves Key Initiatives

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, convened at the AP Secretariat on Tuesday to address a range of significant issues. Following extensive discussions, the Cabinet provided approval for several vital proposals put forth by the Municipal Department, including the second phase of land acquisition in the state capital.

In a notable decision, the Council of Ministers sanctioned the acquisition of an additional 44,000 acres in the capital region. They also agreed to establish committees focused on the Swarnandhra P4 initiative. The Cabinet made headlines by deciding to grant a Group-1 job to renowned tennis player Saket.

During the meeting, CM Naidu remarked on comments made by Telangana leaders regarding land acquisition issues surrounding the Polavaram project. He suggested the need for Andhra Pradesh to present its arguments more effectively in this ongoing discussion.

Addressing revenue concerns, CM Naidu instructed that most revenue-related issues be resolved within a year, citing that many challenges have arisen in this area. He called for the establishment of Anna canteens in every constituency, proposing the formation of a committee to oversee these canteens and accept donations.

In further developments, the Chief Minister ordered the foundation stone of the Arcel Mittal Steel plant in Anakapalle to be laid in September. Emphasising support for farmers, he highlighted the allocation of Rs 250 crores for the procurement of tobacco due to low market prices, asserting that the government is actively purchasing tobacco through Markfed.

Key directives were given to ministers regarding agricultural policies, with CM Naidu advocating support for farmers of tobacco, mango, and cocoa crops through the Price Stabilisation Fund. He urged the officials to promote alternative crops to farmers and to ensure that they are informed on commercial crop cultivation in line with market demand.

Additionally, Naidu announced plans for a convention centre in Amaravati and the upgrading of 6497 mini Anganwadi centres across the state. He also emphasised the importance of tourism, particularly temple tourism, and praised the success of the Machilipatnam Beach Festival, advocating for similar large-scale initiatives to boost tourism development in Andhra Pradesh.