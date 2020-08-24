The Andhra Pradesh cabinet meeting is scheduled on September 3, which will be chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at 11 am. The meeting will discuss the measures to be taken for control of coronavirus across the state. It seems that the welfare schemes being implemented in this state are going to be discussed in the cabinet meeting. The full details of the agenda are yet to be known. It has become a tradition to hold a cabinet meeting once in 15 days.

Cabinet meeting will be held on 2nd and 4th Wednesdays. If Wednesday is a holiday, there will be a meeting the next day depending on the situation. In addition, the government has decided to hold every cabinet meeting at 11 am. Relevant proposals are prepared by each department before the cabinet meeting. Branch-wise proposals are sent on one or three Saturdays every month.