Andhra Pradesh: Case file against a man for assaulting a girl in Guntur

A case was registered at Kollur police station on Sunday against a married man for forcing a girl into marrying him and sexually assaulting her. According to the police report, a girl from Donepudi suburb of the mandal is studying in the second year of Intermediate in Bhattiprolu. Kuchipudi Sreenu, 35, a father of two from the same village, had been lying to the girl for some years and impressed her. Parents who noticed their daughter talking to Sreenu rebuked her. Srinu has been contacting her through phone with the girl for some time.

He became even closer to the girl in the belief that he would marry her saying that his wife committed suicide two years ago. He told the girl to be ready to leave the house as planned and on the morning of the 12th of this month he came on a two-wheeler and took her to their relatives' house in Donepudi and from there to Vijayawada.

He then sexually assaulted the girl at a local temple, believing her to be a husband and wife. On Sunday morning, he sent her home alone in a rented car. After learning the whole thing, the parents went to the Kollur police station with the girl and lodged a complaint. SI Ujjwal Kumar said that cases of kidnapping and sexual assault against Sreenu have been registered and investigating further.