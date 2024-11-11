Live
Andhra Pradesh: Case Filed Against Director Ram Gopal Varma
A case has been registered against famous director Ram Gopal Varma at the Maddipadu police station in Prakasam district.
As part of the promotions for the movie Vyuham, Ram Gopal Varma had alleged posted posts on social media defaming the then leader of the opposition and current CM Chandrababu Naidu, along with his son Nara Lokesh and Nara Brahmani.
TDP Mandal Parishad Secretary had filed a case in this regard.
Following this, Ramalingam filed a complaint with the police.
A case has been registered under the IT Act, and the investigation is underway.
